Chicken patty shish kabob products recalled due to unlisted allergens

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Detroit-based Rafedain Shish Kabob Restaurant, Inc. is recalling more than 800 pounds of its chicken patty shish kabob products because they contain allergens not listed on the label.

The products contain milk, wheat, and soy, which could cause an adverse reaction if consumed by someone with an allergy to one or more of those ingredients, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The FSIS said the recall affects 9 oz. vacuum-packed tray packages containing four pieces of Rafedain Fully-Cooked Chicken Patty Shish Kabob, bearing establishment number “EST 44196” inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were produced between Feb. 7 and Nov. 27 and shipped to distributors and retailers in Massachusetts, North Carolina, Utah, Virginia, and Washington.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the products to date, according to the FSIS.

Consumers are urged to throw the products away or return them to the place of purchase.

Anyone seeking further information can contact Rafedain owner Haider Al Mosawi at (313) 581-1133.