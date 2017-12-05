Cranston man charged with stabbing officer during violent encounter

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Cranston police have a man in custody following a violent encounter in which an officer was stabbed.

Police received a call Monday from someone who said Luis Anthony Silva was outside of his residence yelling, swearing and kicking a vehicle. The caller also told police Silva entered the residence and allegedly threatened to assault his former girlfriend, who was present at the time.

Silva, 37, fled when officers responded to the scene, according to police, and a search got underway. Police said Silva’s mother, 57-year-old Brenda Silva, arrived at the home and began swearing and yelling at her son’s former girlfriend and the responding officers.

Police said Luis Silva returned to the scene and began walking towards the officers with his hands concealed in his jacket. He ignored the officers’ verbal commands and took a fighting stance, according to police.

Police attempted to place Silva under arrest but said he violently resisted. While the officers attempted to handcuff him, they said Silva retrieved a knife from his pocket and stabbed one of the officers in his lower back at least three times.

The officer was wearing a ballistic vest, according to police, so the knife only caused superficial puncture wounds. They also noted that the impact caused the tip of the blade to break off.

Police said the officer who was stabbed pulled out his pistol and pointed it at Luis Silva, who refused to drop the knife and continued to resist arrest. The officers said they had to use a high degree of physical force in order to subdue Silva, dislodge the knife from his hand and take him into custody.

Silva’s mother also tried to intervene with the arrest, police said, and was charged as a result.

Following his arrest, Luis Silva was transported to Rhode Island Hospital to be treated for injuries suffered during the altercation. Police said it was during this time he made multiple threats towards the officer who was stabbed.

Silva was held overnight at Cranston Police Department headquarters and arraigned Tuesday on the following charges:

Assault with intent to commit a specified felony

Assault of police officers and other officials

Resisting legal or illegal arrest

Threats to public officials

Domestic vandalism/malicious injury to property

Domestic disorderly conduct

Police said Silva’s bail was set at $50,000 with surety and he was ordered to not have contact with the female victim.

Brenda Silva was also arraigned Tuesday on the following charges:

Two counts of simple assault

Disorderly conduct

Obstruction of an officer in the execution of duty

She was released on $1,000 personal recognizance.

“This incident demonstrates the dangers police officers face on a daily basis and how rapidly officers must be prepared to engage in a physical struggle to protect the lives of others, and in this situation their own lives,” Cranston Police Chief Michael Winquist said. “I commend the officers for their heroic actions and their great restraint in using lethal force, which in my opinion in this situation would have been justified. This violent encounter could have had a tragic outcome if it was for the quick actions and high level of training of these officers. I am thankful that the officer’s ballistic vest prevented the penetration of the blade of the knife and he was able to go home safely to his family at the end of his shift.”