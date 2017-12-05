Customers seeking answers after apparent closure of North Smithfield venue

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. Attorney General’s office is investigating the apparent closure of a restaurant and banquet facility in North Smithfield.

The Pines Restaurant’s phone line is no longer in service and the establishment’s Facebook page has been disabled.

Amy Kempe, a spokesperson for the AG’s office, said the consumer protection unit has received two written complaints about the Pines Restaurant.

“The case has been assigned to one of our consumer protection investigators,” Kempe said in an email.

One bride told Call 12 for Action she paid a $300 deposit for a wedding next October. She said she has not been able to reach anyone to request a refund.

When reached by phone, the attorney who represents the owners of the restaurant said he was unaware of the closure.

According to business filings, the Pines Restaurant was sold to David Healey and Ronald Constantineau in 2012.