Cyber Monday deal still “poppin'” with Inpopnito

Inpopnito is offering a special Rhody Deal for Cyber Monday.

Inpopnito has over 100 crafted flavors all prepared by hand. All popcorn is high-end, non-GMO seedin coconut oil product.

The company has over dozen caramel flavors alone. They also satisfy cravings – whether spicy or sweet – with fruity offerings and hot and spicy choices.

Popcorn is available in resealable snack bags, American-made tins and sample disguise kits.

Popcorn is also available in bulk for events, or even wholesale quantities.

=============

The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.