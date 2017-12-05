Gronkowski’s appeal of 1-game suspension denied

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski will miss the team’s matchup with the Dolphins next Monday after the appeal of his one-game suspension was denied.

Michael Signora, the league’s vice president of football communications, tweeted the news Tuesday evening.

Appeals officer Derrick Brooks has upheld 1-game suspension of Rob Gronkowski. — Michael Signora (@NFLfootballinfo) December 5, 2017

Gronkowski was suspended Tuesday for a late hit to the head of Bills defensive back Tre’Davious White.

White entered the concussion protocol and Gronkowski was flagged for unnecessary roughness, but not kicked out of the game. New England went on to beat Buffalo 23-3.

Gronkowski later apologized, saying he let his frustration get the best of him.

