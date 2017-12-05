Homeowner accidentally drives car into own home

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — The East Greenwich Police Department said an elderly male drove into his own home on Tuesday around 7 p.m.

Lt. Stephen Garrett of the East Greenwich Police Department said the man, who lives on Grand View Road, drove into his house after mistaking the gas pedal for the brake.

Garrett said the homeowners are allowed back in the home tonight after the building inspector arrived on scene and assessed the damage.

Police say the homeowners were told to contact their insurance company. No one was injured in the incident.