In the Kitchen: Honey Nut Squash Stuffed with Wheat Berry Stir Fry

Discover Newport brings us Executive Chef Andy Teixeira from Brix Restaurant/Newport Vineyards making Honey Nut Squash Stuffed with Wheat Berry Stir Fry.

Ingredients:

1 Honey Nut Squash

1Tbs Blended Oil

1 tbs Ground Ginger

1 tbs Za’tar Spice

1 cup cooked Wheat Berries

2 cups Shredded Cabbage

1/4 cup Dried Blueberries

1 cup Mushrooms

1/4 cup Rashish sliced

1/4 cup Soy Sauce

2Tbs Sesame Oil

1 tbs fresh Ginger grated

1 tbs Lemon Grass

2 Tbs Honey

1 Tbs Shallot

2 Tbs Chopped Cilantro

Directions:

Split Squash lengthwise and remove all seeds and membrane. Rub with oil and season with za’tar, ginger, salt and pepper. Roast in 350 oven till tender. Heat large skillet with sesame oil. Saute mushrooms, shallots, ginger, and cabbage till just softened. Add wheat berries, soy, honey, lemon grass and cook quickly, just a couple of minutes. Toss in blueberries and radish. Fill cavity of squash with stir fry. Top with chopped cilantro.

