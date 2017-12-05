In the Kitchen: Honey Nut Squash Stuffed with Wheat Berry Stir Fry

Discover Newport brings us Executive Chef Andy Teixeira from Brix Restaurant/Newport Vineyards making Honey Nut Squash Stuffed with Wheat Berry Stir Fry.
Ingredients:
- 1 Honey Nut Squash
- 1Tbs Blended Oil
- 1 tbs Ground Ginger
- 1 tbs Za’tar Spice
- 1 cup cooked Wheat Berries
- 2 cups Shredded Cabbage
- 1/4 cup Dried Blueberries
- 1 cup Mushrooms
- 1/4 cup Rashish sliced
- 1/4 cup Soy Sauce
- 2Tbs Sesame Oil
- 1 tbs fresh Ginger grated
- 1 tbs Lemon Grass
- 2 Tbs Honey
- 1 Tbs Shallot
- 2 Tbs Chopped Cilantro
Directions:
- Split Squash lengthwise and remove all seeds and membrane.
- Rub with oil and season with za’tar, ginger, salt and pepper.
- Roast in 350 oven till tender.
- Heat large skillet with sesame oil. Saute mushrooms, shallots, ginger, and cabbage till just softened.
- Add wheat berries, soy, honey, lemon grass and cook quickly, just a couple of minutes.
- Toss in blueberries and radish.
- Fill cavity of squash with stir fry.
- Top with chopped cilantro.
