Joe Trillo says he’ll run for governor as an independent in 2018

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Former state Rep. Joe Trillo announced Tuesday he will run for governor in 2018 as an independent, creating the possibility of a three-way November election pitting the former Trump campaign chairman against incumbent Democrat Gina Raimondo and the eventual Republican nominee.

Trillo made the announcement in a midday interview on WPRO’s Matt Allen Show. “I feel that my message is more of a populist message,” he said. “I want to appeal to the average hardworking person who has been forgotten and sold out by elected officials.”

“To win with my message in Rhode Island I will need Democratic support, a lot of independent support, and Republicans,” he said.

Trillo said he has been a Republican for roughly 20 years, but determined that his best path to winning the governor’s office would be running without a party label. “I feel in many ways my Republican Party left me,” he said, arguing there are now four parties in America – progressive Democrats and “normal” Democrats, and “standard Republicans” and “Trump Republicans.”

“I’ve been a Trump Republican since he announced in 2015,” Trillo said, adding he thinks the president is “turning this country around.”

Trillo has been taking steps toward a run for governor for months, forming an exploratory committee earlier this year and loaning $100,000 of his own money to his campaign account over the summer. But the former Republican lawmaker had been expected to vie for the GOP nomination against Cranston Mayor Allan Fung and House Minority Leader Patricia Morgan.

Trillo’s decision opens up the potential for Rhode Island to elect a governor with less than majority support for the third time in a row. Then-independent Lincoln Chafee was elected in 2010 with 36% of the vote in a four-way field, and Raimondo was elected in 2014 with 41% in a three-way field.

During the radio interview, Allen noted that Republicans are likely to criticize Trillo as making it easier for Raimondo to win re-election by splitting the vote against her. “You think i didn’t think of that, being in politics?” Trillo said. “My answer is very simple – give me a shot in this general election and listen to my message. My message is going to be different from typical politicians that ride defense in the middle.”

Trillo, 74, represented Warwick in the General Assembly from 2001 to 2016, when he declined to seek re-election. He served for a time as House minority whip and was famous for his high-volume speeches on the House floor, often railing against progressive initiatives. He is president of an alarm company as well as a real-estate investor. He previously served as the state’s Republican national committeeman.

