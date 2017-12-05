No bail for mom charged with murder in baby girl’s death

Related Coverage Grand jury indicts parents with murder in baby girl’s death

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A mom charged in the death of her 7-month old baby girl was ordered held without bail during a hearing at Kent County Superior Court Tuesday.

A grand jury in June indicted Mariah Ramos, 34, and the baby’s father, Ryan Beeley, 38, on second-degree murder charges.

According to The Providence Journal, Ramos is being held at Eleanor Slater Hospital and a hearing is scheduled Friday to determine if she will stay there or be moved to the Adult Correctional Institutions.

Officials say Beeley was found with fentanyl, cocaine, methadone and benzodiazepine in his blood after his 7-month-old daughter Willow was found unresponsive in his Airway Road home on Feb. 21. Police say Beeley was incoherent and the house stunk of mildew and had broken glass and other trash was strewn around when they arrived.

Police said the baby was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital and pronounced dead. The Rhode Island Department of Health ruled earlier this month the child died as a result of asphyxia due to overlay.

The Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) confirmed to Eyewitness News they had twice investigated the family following tips made through the Child Abuse Hotline. The DCYF said in both cases the allegations were unsubstantiated.