One victim dead following Attleboro shooting

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – Police confirmed Tuesday morning that one person has died following a shooting in an Attleboro neighborhood.

Reports of shots fired came around 11 p.m. Monday at 148 South Avenue (Route 123) when a caller reported his brother had been shot. According to police, the caller said there were men in his home that were “after his marijuana.”

The 34-year-old victim was transported to Sturdy Memorial Hospital, where police said he later died.

Police have not released the identity of the victim, nor have they determined how many times he was shot or if he lived in the home.

Attleboro Police Chief Kyle Heagney said he did not believe the shooting was random and that the public was not in danger.

Heagney said violent crime is unusual in that neighborhood, though it is the second marijuana-related violent incident in the city in as many weeks. Police do not believe the incidents are connected.

Police are currently searching for a burgundy Jeep that witnesses said they saw fleeing the scene. A description of the suspects has not yet been released.