Pic of the Day: December 5, 2017

The Pic of the Day for December 5, 2017 was submitted by Peter Ryan. It shows Sunday night’s super moon with the Newport Pell Bridge as seen from Bonnet Shores.
Peter has been entered to win a $100 gift certificate to Hunt’s Photo & Video.
Tune in Friday to Eyewitness News this Morning at 7 a.m. on FOX Providence to see which Pic of the Day wins the weekly prize.
Have a photo you’d like to enter? Click here or send it via e-mail to picoftheday@wpri.com.
