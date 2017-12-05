Police: Driver clips state police cruiser, charged with DUI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A driver accused of clipping a Rhode Island State Police cruiser that was stopped to block traffic after an earlier accident has been charged with drunken driving.

Police say 66-year-old Paul Ethier, of Lincoln, hit the driver’s side mirror of the police car with his minivan Monday around 9:30 p.m. on I-95 North near the Thurbers Avenue curve in Providence.

According to police, the trooper was not hurt and the cruiser sustained minor damage. Ethier was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor/drugs, blood-alcohol content unknown, first offense, and refusal to submit to a chemical test. He was arraigned before a justice of the peace and released pending further court action.

It’s unclear if he has an attorney who can comment on the charges.