Police make arrest in Fall River unarmed robbery

Related Coverage Fall River police searching for suspect in unarmed robbery

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A man wanted for an unarmed robbery in Fall River is now in police custody, and police say he’s been identified as a suspect in two other crimes.

Derek Luz, 26, was arrested at his South Main Street home Monday night after he was identified with help from the public, according to police.

Police allege Luz robbed a person of their wallet and cash in the area of East Main Street on Nov. 25.

In addition to the unarmed robbery charge, police said they will also be charging Luz with additional counts of unarmed robbery and armed robbery.