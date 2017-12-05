Police: Man stole tablet from Warwick motel

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Warwick Police Department is searching for a man who they say stole a tablet last month from the Motel 6 on Jefferson Boulevard.

Police said the man entered the motel on Nov. 1 and walked off with the Samsung Galaxy A7 tablet, which was secured to the front desk.

The suspect is a white male and appears to have tattoos on his right hand and neck, the surveillance footage shows.

Anyone with information on the suspect should contact Warwick Police Detective Scott Chanthaphouvong at (401) 468-4237.