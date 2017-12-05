RISPCA offering $1K reward for information on malicious turkey killing

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RISPCA) is offering a $1,000 reward for information on the person responsible for maliciously killing a turkey in Burrillville.

The agency said it received a video that shows a man beating the animal to death with a baseball bat.

After a detailed investigation, the agency said it found probable cause to affirm a violation of state law.

Anyone who has information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of the suspect should contact the RISCPA at (401) 438-8150 or email cruelty@RISPCA.com.