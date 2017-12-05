Woman arrested, charged after dropping baby on purpose

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI/AP) — A woman has been arrested after police say she purposely dropped her child, breaking the child’s arm, to “teach her a lesson.”

Woonsocket Police say Dignailis Estrella described the child’s fall in a phone call with her incarcerated ex-boyfriend, who then reported her to authorities.

Police say the child’s punishment happened after a family argument and it wasn’t until two days later that Estrella took her daughter to the hospital.

Authorities believe the child was injured in March, but they do not have the exact date of the incident.

The Providence Journal reports the 26-year-old woman was arraigned Monday on a charge of first-degree child abuse. The Department of Children Youth and Families has taken the child into custody.

The woman is being held without bail in violation of her probation for a previous conviction.