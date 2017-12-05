Woman’s purse stolen from shopping cart; police seek ID of suspect

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Fall River police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who they say stole a woman’s purse in the Price Rite parking lot on Pleasant Street.

Police said they responded to the store around 3:30 p.m. Monday and the victim reported that her purse was taken from her shopping cart as she packed groceries into her car.

The victim told police the suspect fled towards 18th Street and she tried to chase him, but was unable to catch up with him.

According to police, the purse contained cash, identification cards and a Metro PCS cell phone. The woman told police she saw the suspect watching her while she was shopping inside the store.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male who was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and black pants and had a teardrop or star tattoo near his eye.

Anyone with information on the suspect should call the Fall River Police Department at (508) 324-2802.