4 cases of mumps confirmed at Brown University

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Officials at Brown University have confirmed four students have contracted the mumps.

Brown University spokesman Brian Clark says the campus community was notified Friday, and the state Department of Health also has been notified. Clark says the affected students are being isolated.

The email sent to students encourages anyone with potential symptoms to seek medical attention, and reassured the community that most students and faculty are not at risk.

Mumps is a highly contagious viral disease that leads to swelling of the salivary glands. It can affect other organs in adults.

Dr. Adam Pallant, clinical director of health services at Brown, says mumps is usually not harmful and passes within a week.

Pallant says the majority of students and staff at the university have been vaccinated against the disease.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine that most people receive as children is about 88% effective at preventive the mumps if two doses are administered.

Since the introduction of the MMR vaccine in 1967, cases of mumps in the U.S. have decreased by 99%.