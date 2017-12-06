Avedisian: Things are looking good in Warwick

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Warwick Mayor Scott Avedisian joined Eyewitness News This Morning in studio Wednesday.

Avedisian gave an update on the resolution of contract disputes with the teachers’ union, as well as more information about new Air Canada flights coming to T.F. Green airport.

Finally, he gave his reaction to WalletHub’s recent ranking of Warwick as one of the safest cities in the nation, and how the city plans to use it in marketing.

Watch the full interview with Eyewitness News above.