Singer-songwriter, Billy Gilman, first took the world by storm when he became the youngest artist to have a Top 40 song on the country charts. Most recently, he received help from Adam Levine on The Voice where Gilman was runner-up in the hit singing competition show. Now, the Rhode Island native is taking the local stage at the Dunkin Donuts Center on Thursday, December 14th at 7:30pm. Billy shares more about his past year, his new music, and his upcoming performance.

