Check the mailbox; 10,000 checks sent for unclaimed property

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Ten thousand checks have been sent to Rhode Islanders who have unclaimed property.

As Eyewitness News reported last month, a new program called “Your Money” uses state databases to match unclaimed property with a person’s address so missing money can be returned automatically.

Rhode Island General Treasurer Seth Magaziner said a total of 35,000 checks will be sent by the end of the year. The average check is $250.

Since the program was announced in late November, the treasurer’s office has also seen a spike in claims for unclaimed property.

Nearly 5,400 claims have been filed, representing about $2.5 million, according to the treasurer’s office.

In a statement, Magaziner said,

“Rhode Islanders deserve to be reunited with money that is owed to them by businesses or insurances companies even when those companies don’t have their current address,” Magaziner said in a statement. “Your Money is a program that my office developed to reunite people with their missing money automatically, but there are still millions more waiting to be returned. Every Rhode Island should visit findRImoney.com and see if there is money waiting for them.”

About one in five Rhode Islanders has unclaimed property, according to data from the treasurer’s office.

Unclaimed property never expires and next of kin is eligible to claim money owed to a deceased relative.