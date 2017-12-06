Christmas tree sale this weekend benefits ALS patients, research

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WPRI) — If you haven’t found your Christmas tree yet, a Fairhaven family is hoping you’ll consider stopping by their farm this weekend to pick one out and support a cause near and dear to them.

The Douglass Family Christmas Tree Farm is only open one weekend a year. Signs on the trees show the family’s sense of humor, featuring messages such as, “I’ve been pining here for 8 years just for you.” But it’s the sign out front that clues visitors in on their true message.

All trees are $40, no matter the height, and all of the proceeds will go to organizations supporting research and patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Richard Douglass’s son Kenneth passed away from ALS last year.

“It is in honor and in memory of him, very definitely,” Douglass said Wednesday.

The Douglass family knows first hand the effects of the devastating disease.

“We know what a family has to go through,” Douglass said. “His wife and two children, she is running a house with two kids and also taking care of someone who was a total invalid, and he was in that condition for well over 8 or 10 years.”

Organizations like Compassionate Care ALS can help improve the quality of life for patients, according to Douglass.

“If you have someone on a ventilator that has a doctor’s appointment or wants to go to their kid’s graduation, you’ve got to get a van,” he explained. “Compassionate Care allows you to take their van for nothing, just fill it with gas. The alternative is to rent one, and it’s not cheap.”

The Douglasses have been selling Christmas trees for ALS charities and research organizations such as the ALS Therapy Development Institute every year since 2001.

“We’ve raised approximately $250,000 over the years,” Douglass said.

Douglass hopes the money will help find a cure for ALS while also helping those currently living with the disease.

The Christmas tree sale will be held Dec. 9-10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Douglass Family Farm located on Sconticut Neck Road.