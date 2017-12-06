Coventry meeting on gun range cancelled due to overcapacity

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — A Coventry Zoning Board meeting where a proposed gun range was to be discussed was canceled due to overcapacity on Wednesday.

The meeting was scheduled for 7 p.m. at Coventry Town Hall. On the agenda was the discussion of building an outdoor gun range off Town Farm Road.

A resident who attended the meeting told Eyewitness News that the Fire Marshall announced to the crowd the meeting would be postponed after making parts of the crowd move into the hallway.

The Coventry School Committee and the Rhode Island School Committee both publically announced the opposition of the gun range, due to it’s proximity to Washington Oak Elementary School.

A gun store owner who proposed the gun range insists it would follow best safety practices and would not affect the school in any way.

The Coventry School Committee is encouraged residents to attend the meeting to voice their concerns about the project.

The meeting has been rescheduled for Jan. 10, location pending.