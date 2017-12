BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews are on the scene of a house fire on Bowden Street in Barrington.

Firefighters were called to the scene around 10:15 p.m.

More fire scene in Barrington. pic.twitter.com/Tu321h0DH6 — Johnny Villella (@JohnnyVillella) December 7, 2017

It is unclear how the fire started, but everyone inside the home made it out safely.

Smoke coming out of Barrington home. Home owners were able to make it out safely. Multiple fire trucks on scene pic.twitter.com/WcMzrBgPJU — Pete Mangione (@PeteMangione) December 7, 2017

This is a breaking news story and we will have the latest information as soon as it is provided.