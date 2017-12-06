Electric Boat to hire 700 new employees by March 2018

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) – Electric Boat announced their plans Wednesday to hire 700 employees by March 2018.

The company hosted a recruitment event on Dec. 6 at Skills for Rhode Island’s Future in Providence.

The openings are located in North Kingstown and the hourly wage is based on the position and experience.

Positions include welders, shipfitters, pipefitters, sheet metal workers, mechanics, painters, electricians, machinists and operations supervisors.

“Seven hundred is a huge number for any employer in the state of Rhode Island, but particularly Electric Boat has aggressive hiring plans not just for 2018, but several years to come,” Executive Director of Skills for Rhode Island’s Future said.

United States Citizenship and the ability to obtain a Department of Defense security clearance are required to apply.

Anyone who wants more information on applying can go to the Employ RI website and search for the job number 773550.

The available jobs are part of Governor Gina Raimondo’s initiative to increase the number of jobs in Rhode Island.

There will be two to three more hiring events scheduled for each month, with the next one being at Warwick Mall on Jan. 12.