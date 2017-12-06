Family: Homicide victim was in town to mourn brother’s death

Related Coverage California man dies after shooting in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, R.I. (WPRI) — A California man who was fatally shot in Attleboro Monday night was in town because his brother died in a shooting less than three weeks ago, his family said Wednesday.

“Thomas was here to mourn with the family, so obviously this was unforeseen. Nothing any family could ever expect,” said Viola Rogers, the aunt of Thomas Pomare.

Pomare, 34, of Santa Barbara, died at the hospital after he was shot at a home on South Avenue (Route 123), according to police.

Pomare’s family was in court Wednesday for the arraignment of a man accused of misleading police investigating the homicide.

Christopher Johnson pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The defense argued that Johnson was flustered and scared when questioned by police, which is why he gave conflicting statements.

The state recommended a cash bail of $25,000, which was revoked by the judge for 60 days.

The shooting remains under investigation. Police said it was an isolated incident and it’s believed the suspects may have targeted the home for marijuana.