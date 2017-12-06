Family surprises local waitress with generous holiday tip

NORTH ATTLEBORO, R.I. (WPRI) — Christmas came early for a local restaurant employee who recently received a huge tip from a very generous family.

Kay-Dene Lewis is a student and a waitress at TGI Fridays in North Attleboro. She was working her typical shift Friday when she looked at the receipt book and saw she was given a tip of $236.67 on a check that was just over $60.

“I was just like in shock and everyone else was in shock and we were all screaming,” she said. “It was just a really great moment.”

When the family of four was leaving, they didn’t give a reason for the tip that was four times the amount of the check, they just told Lewis to have a Merry Christmas and happy holidays.

“It was the biggest tip I have ever had,” Lewis said. “I am so grateful.”

General Manager Rob Robert said if this was going to happen to any of his staff, it would happen to Lewis.

“Kay has a great personality, she knows how to talk to people and she’s just pleasant all of the time,” he said.

Lewis plans on using the money to buy Christmas gifts for her family and paid it forward even after the holiday season.

“All this week and probably the rest of my life, I’m always going to try to do things like that to make other people feel the way I felt,” she said.