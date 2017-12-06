In Depth: Trump declares Jerusalem capital of Israel

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — President Donald Trump made a decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel on Wednesday, going against United States foreign policy.

European allies, including France and the United Kingdom, asked President Trump to reconsider and even Pope Francis expressed his concerns

They believe the declaration could further complicate sensitive elements in peace negotiations, though President Trump disagrees.

“I’ve judged this course of action to be in the best interests of the United States of America and the pursuit of peace between Israel and the Palestinians. This is a long overdue step to advance the peace process,” Trump said in a press conference Wednesday.

Eyewitness News Analyst Lt. General Reginald Centracchio was live in studio to discuss President Trump’s declaration and it’s effect on the peace process.

Eyewitness News Analyst, Lt. Gen. Reginald Centracchio (ret.) served as Adjutant General of Rhode Island and Commanding General of the Rhode Island National Guard from 1995 until his retirement in 2005. During his tenure, he served as Director of the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency and as Rhode Island Homeland Security Advisor – becoming the first Adjutant General to hold all three positions simultaneously.