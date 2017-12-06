In the Kitchen: Espresso Brownies with Coffee Infused Butter Creme Frosting

Dunkin’ Donuts Chef Eric Palilunas joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Espresso Brownies with Coffee Infused Butter Creme Frosting.
Ingredients:
- 1 box of brownie mix
- 1 shot of espresso
- 2 sticks of butter
- 1 cup of ground Dunkin’ Donuts coffee
- 1 cup of powdered sugar
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 350º
- Prepare brownie mix according to package instructions, swapping water for espresso.
- Pour mixture into a 9×9 pan and bake for 30 minutes or until a cake tester comes out clean. Remove from the oven and cool.
Coffee Infused Butter Creme:
- In a pan over low heat combine butter and ground coffee and steep for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Strain ground coffee out of the butter and refrigerate butter until firm.
- In a stand mixer place the butter and beat using the paddle attachment until soft.
- Add powdered sugar to mixer and beat to combine.
- Spread butter crème on brownies and serve.
