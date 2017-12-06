In the Kitchen: Ham with Dunkin’ Red Eye Gravy & Grits

Dunkin’ Donuts Chef Eric Palilunas joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Ham with Dunkin’ Red Eye Gravy & Grits.

Ham and Gravy:

8 ounces country ham, sliced 1/4-inch thick

2 tablespoons of butter

1 small Dunkin’ Donuts Coffee (Black)

1/2 cup chicken broth

1/2 teaspoon brown sugar

Directions:

Brown ham steaks in skillet, deglaze with coffee Add chicken stock Turn heat off and whisk in butter Pour over ham and grits

Grits:

2 cups Whole Milk

2cups water

1 cup coarse cornmeal

2 tablespoons butter

Directions:

Place the milk, water in sauce pan and bring to a boil slowly. When the milk mixture comes to a boil, gradually add the cornmeal while continually whisking. Simmer for 20 minutes. Once all of the cornmeal has been incorporated, decrease the heat to low and cover.

