Dignailis Estrella, 26, was arrested after Woonsocket police said she purposely dropped her daughter, breaking the child’s arm, to “teach her a lesson.”

Paul Ethier, 66, of Lincoln, was charged with DUI after police said he clipped a Rhode Island State Police cruiser.

Derek Luz, 26, was arrested and charged with an unarmed robbery in Fall River and identified as a suspect in two other robberies.

Luis Anthony Silva, 37, was arrested after police said he stabbed an officer during an altercation in Cranston.