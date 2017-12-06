‘Operation Warm’ raises $12K to purchase new coats for Providence children

By Published:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Fire Department on Wednesday received a donation of 600 brand new coats as part of “Operation Warm.”

Firefighters and teachers, along with Senate President Dominick Ruggerio, raised more than $12,000 to purchase the coats.

The coats will be distributed to children Dec. 15 at Veazie Street Elementary School.

Operation Warm

Related Posts