‘Operation Warm’ raises $12K to purchase new coats for Providence children

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Fire Department on Wednesday received a donation of 600 brand new coats as part of “Operation Warm.”
Firefighters and teachers, along with Senate President Dominick Ruggerio, raised more than $12,000 to purchase the coats.
The coats will be distributed to children Dec. 15 at Veazie Street Elementary School.
Operation Warm
Operation Warm x
