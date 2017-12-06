Oven fire prompts Smithfield couple to Call 12 for Action

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) – Thick black smoke and sparks. That’s how Rudy and Marie Cirelli describe an oven fire that happened in October in their kitchen.

Rudy Cirelli said the oven was turned to the self-cleaning mode when the fire started.

“After about two hours, I heard a crackling noise,” he said. “So I came in the kitchen and I’m looking at it and all of a sudden, black smoke comes out from the vent and it started sparking all over the place!”

Damage to the kitchen was minimal because Rudy Cirelli was able to quickly put out the fire.

The couple bought the LG appliance in 2011 for about $1,000. They said they’ve experienced issues with the electric range ever since.

“The buttons, every time you push the burner on, the buttons won’t come on, the burner won’t come on. The lights would light up and it didn’t come on,” Rudy Cirelli said.

“We kept on reporting to the company about it and they replaced the back panel,” he added. “That was supposed to correct the problem.”

When the fire happened, the Cirellis said they called LG again.

“They just weren’t interested in hearing my problem,” Rudy Cirelli said.

So the couple contacted Call 12 for Action.

In an email dated on Nov. 13, a spokesperson for LG said the company’s executive support team would, “look into this right away and begin to assess what caused the problem…”

According to emails sent back and forth between the company and the couple, LG agreed to buy back the oven for $610. LG has not answered Call 12 for Action’s questions about the incident.

In 2012, LG recalled 161,000 ranges because of faulty temperature controls. The Cirelli’s appliance was not included in the recall.

Susan Campbell (scampbell@wpri.com) is the Call 12 for Action and Target 12 consumer investigator for WPRI 12 and Fox Providence.