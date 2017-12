WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – The skies may be clear, but travelers are still facing long lines at T.F. Green Airport Wednesday morning.

A power outage at approximately 6 a.m. affected part of the airport, disrupting security equipment.

The outage only lasted about an hour and affected a few areas including security.

Flight times have been adjusted to prevent anyone from missing their flights.

Security equipment is functioning again and lines have started moving.