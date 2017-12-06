Providence avoids upset beating Brown, 77-72 in overtime

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rodney Bullock, Alpha Diallo and Makai Ashton-Langford combined to score 38 points after halftime as Providence rallied from a 15-point second-half deficit to beat Brown 77-72 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Bullock finished with 21 points, including five in overtime, and nine rebounds. Diallo and Ashton-Langford, who were both scoreless in the first half, scored 11 apiece, while Jalen Lindsey and Maliek White each had 10 points for Providence (7-2).

Brown’s Brandon Anderson hit two free throws to open the extra period, but the Bears went 0 for 7 from the field with four turnovers, as Providence hit 7-of-10 free throws, from there.

Brown (4-5) led throughout the first half and Desmond Cambridge’s 3-pointer to open the second made it 58-43. Bullock had nine points, Diallo five and Ashton-Langford four in an 18-5 run that gave the Friars their first lead with eight minutes left in regulation. Brown’s Tamenang Choh converted a 3-point play with 16 seconds to go to force overtime.

Anderson and Desmond Cambridge led the Bears with 19 points apiece.

