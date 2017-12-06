Report: Homeless count in Rhode Island rises by 1.7 percent

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The homeless population in Rhode Island has increased by nearly 2 percent.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development released its annual Point in Time count on Wednesday.

The report showed there were nearly 554,000 homeless people nationwide during local tallies conducted in January. That’s up nearly 1 percent from 2016.

There were 1,180 homeless people in Rhode Island, a 1.7 percent increase from 2016. The total is down 8 percent since 2010.

The state had low rates of homeless people living in unsheltered locations. About 6 percent of people experiencing homelessness had no access to nightly shelter.

The report found 95 homeless veterans in Rhode Island. Three veterans were unsheltered.

The nation’s homeless population increased for the first time since 2010, driven by a surge in West Coast cities.