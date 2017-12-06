Rescue a Pet: Shy and Smoot

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Wednesday, the Providence Animal Rescue League brought us brothers Shy and Smoot.

The cats are 3 and a half years old, fully vaccinated and in good health. Shy is more of a lap cat while Smoot wants to check out everything you’re doing and be all around the house, the shelter says.

They’ve lived with other cats, according to PARL, but it’s unclear if they’ve had interaction with children or dogs.

Shy and Smoot are PARL pals, meaning they have to be adopted into the same home and their adoption fee is a two-for-one deal.

If you’d like to meet Shy and Smoot or any of the other animals at the shelter, visit PARL.org or give them a call at (401) 421-1399.