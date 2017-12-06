RI women to plead guilty to mail fraud in PA

SCRANTON, Pa. (WPRI) — Two Cranston women accused of using an address in Pennsylvania and a phony ATM card to steal more than $50,000 have reached plea deals with federal prosecutors.

Johanna Calderalo, 45, and Ana Calderalo, 71, will plead guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud, according to plea agreements filed in U.S. District Court in Scranton, Pennsylvania Tuesday. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

Federal prosecutors said Johanna Calderalo concocted the scheme while working at a bank in Rhode Island. According to prosecutors, Calderalo changed the victim’s address to a home in Scranton, then sent an ATM card to that location. Ana Calderalo then traveled to the Scranton address to get the ATM card, and had another person use it to make multiple withdrawals from the victim’s account. Prosecutors said the withdrawals totaled $56,400.