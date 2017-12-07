2 injured in serious Portsmouth crash

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating a serious car crash that occured in Portsmouth at about noon Thursday.

According to police, a pickup truck collided with a building supply truck that was traveling southbound on East Main Road in the area of Bramans Lane.

The 83-year-old male driver and his 75-year-old female passenger were trapped inside the vehicle as a result of the crash, police said.

The Portsmouth Fire Department, along with Naval Fire and Middletown Fire, assisted with removing the two victims from the truck. The pair was taken to Rhode Island Hospital to be treated for their injuries, the severity of which is unknown at this time.

The driver and passenger of the building supply truck were uninjured in the crash.

Traffic was backed up in the area and the roads were closed for more than two hours while investigators processed the scene.