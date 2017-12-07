4 Twin River employees arrested on drug charges

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — An employee of Twin River Casino in Lincoln is charged with dealing more than just cards.

Table games dealer Connor Evans was arrested Dec. 1 on one count of possession/delivery of a controlled substance (Alprazolam).

Evans, 31, of Warwick, is one of four Twin River workers facing charges as the result of an investigation by members of the R.I. State Police Gaming Enforcement Unit.

On Dec. 6, troopers arrested Elizabeth Sankey and Megan Menard, who they said are both food and beverage servers at the casino.

Sankey, 52, of Smithfield, and Menard, 25, of North Smithfield, were both charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance (Adderall).

Kyle Dorez, 30, of Woonsocket, also a food and beverage server, was taken into custody on Nov. 4 on two counts of possession of a controlled substance (Adderall and Vicodin) and two counts of possession/delivery of a controlled substance(Adderall and Vicodin), according to police.

All four suspects were arraigned and released, pending future court hearings.

Eyewitness News has reached out to Twin River for comment and is awaiting a response.