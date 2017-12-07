In the Kitchen: Fred and Steve’s Paella

By Chef Joe Cozza of Fred and Steve's Steakhouse

Executive Chef Joe Cozza of Fred and Steve’s Steakhouse joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Fred and Steve’s Paella.

Saffron Rice Ingredients:

  • 1 cup Whole grain brown rice
  • 2 cup Chicken Stock
  • Pinch of saffron
  • 2 oz Olive Oil
  • 2 oz White Onion diced
  • To taste Kosher Salt
  • To taste Ground Black Pepper
  • To taste Granu
  • Lobster Reduction

Lobster Reduction Ingredients:

  • 1 oz Olive oil
  • 1 tsp Chopped Garlic
  • 1 Cup Fred and Steve’s Lobster Bisque
  • 1/2 oz Old Bay
  • Pinch Ground Black Pepper
  • Pinch Chopped Parsley
  • 1 oz tabasco
  • lated Garlic

Paella Ingredients:

  • 2 lb Lobster, cut in half, cleaned, with shells broken for easy eating
  • 2 U10 Sea Scallops
  • 2 8/12 Shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • 4 ea Littleneck clams
  • 4oz Calamari, Rings Sliced
  • 4 oz Chicken Breast, Large Dice
  • 4 oz Pork Loin, Large Dice
  • 2 oz Olive oil
  • 4 oz Lightly seasoned clam stock

Rice Instructions:

  1. Slowly warm chicken stock and steep saffron. Do not bring to a simmer you need to give the saffron a chance to color and flavor stock.
  2. In sauté pan heat onion in olive oil and slightly cook until onions are translucent.
  3. Add in brown rice and deglaze with saffron stock.
  4. Bring to a simmer, cover and slowly cook until rice is fully cooked.

Lobster Reduction Instructions:

  1. In sauté pan heat garlic in olive oil, cook lightly until golden brown and add in lobster bisque
  2. Bring to a simmer and season with remaining ingredients.
  3. Keep warm and hold to finish dish

Paella Instructions:

  1. Heat sauté pan with olive oil.
  2. Add in chicken breast and pork, sear on all sides.
  3. Add in clams and the lobster open side down and sear on all sides.
  4. Deglaze with clam stock, cover and finish cooking seafood until clams open.
  5. Add in calamari, finish with lobster reduction and bring together.
  6. In large bowl or platter place down a bed of rice.
  7. Place lobster shell side up in the center of rice, this will be the main part of the dish.
  8. Add in remaining seafood and meat around the lobster arranging half on each side.
  9. Stir lobster reduction and drizzle over entire dish.
  10. Serve Immediately.

 

