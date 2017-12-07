Local business provides Coventry veteran with professional Christmas decorations

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — The home of a retired army veteran in Coventry was decorated thanks to SeaScape’s decorated family program.

Around 4:30 p.m., the DeCosta family’s home was lit up with professional holiday decorations to honor veteran Mark DeCosta.

DeCosta is a 12-year retired army veteran who is also responsible for raising over $70,000 for Hasbro Children’s Hospital, along with an annual music festival.

The fundraiser was inspired by his daughter who spent time at the hospital as a young child.

DeCosta was diagnosed with liver cancer a little over a year ago and is awaiting a transplant. He was nominated by his neighbor, Kevin Snow.

“We just appreciate it so much that they showed up here and were able to make our lives a little more festive in what’s been a really stressful time this year,” DeCosta said.

In his nomination letter, Snow said due to DeCosta’s diagnosis, he could not decorate for the holidays like he used to:

“Mark became very depressed and withdrawn. In true Mark fashion, he thought of his daughter, Rachel, and wife, Lisa, and said, ‘Lets decorate the inside of the house for Christmas and start smiling.’ Christmas is the Decosta’s favorite holiday and Mark liked to do it big. I know that with his health that this year that would be impossible for him to be able to do. I’m hoping that you people will be able to help and provide a Christmas miracle for the Decosta family.”

Every year around the holidays, Christmas Decor by Seascape decorates the home of a local military family.