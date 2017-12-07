New PawSox bill has more revenue for Pawtucket, more requirements for team

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Senate Democrats on Thursday unveiled a revised bill to fund a new Pawtucket Red Sox stadium, with supporters arguing the changes will better protect taxpayers in Pawtucket and statewide.

The bill and an accompanying 67-page report were released by the Senate Finance Committee at an afternoon hearing, though no vote will be taken until next month. It comes after the panel held a series of hearings around the state to solicit feedback on the controversial proposal for a partly taxpayer-funded new $83-million ballpark.

Among the 11 changes: Pawtucket would receive half the proceeds from the stadium’s naming rights, estimated at $250,000, and revenue from a surcharge on premium tickets; the team would be fined if at least 50,000 square feet of ancillary development is not complete when the ballpark opens; and the team would be required to pay all daily operational maintenance costs at the stadium as well as at least half of annual capital expenditures on it.

The proposal under consideration calls for a new stadium to be built in downtown Pawtucket on the site of the Apex department store. The estimated $83-million cost would be split between the team ($45 million), the state ($23 million) and the city of Pawtucket ($15 million).

Critics were not satisfied. Even before the new Senate bill came out, Rhode Island Republican Party Chairman Brandon Bell issued a statement raising questions about the team’s finances and pointing to its belated disclosure of lobbying spending. He said the situation reminded him of the failed 38 Studios deal.

“Rhode Island taxpayers deserve to know all the facts about the PawSox’s financial condition and the extent to which the PawSox ownership has attempted to influence legislators,” Bell said. “Until the PawSox’s profit and loss statements are made public and until a thorough investigation of the lobbying efforts by the PawSox and their allies is completed, the General Assembly should not even consider voting on any legislation for the PawSox.”

Ted Nesi (tnesi@wpri.com) covers politics and the economy for WPRI.com. He writes Nesi’s Notes on Saturdays and hosts Executive Suite. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook