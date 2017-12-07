Police: 2 suspects wanted for robberies in 4 communities

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have determined that recent robberies in four local communities were conducted by the same two suspects.

A joint investigation was launched after police met Thursday and came to the conclusion that robberies that occurred in Pawtucket, Taunton and Raynham are connected to the robbery and stabbing that occurred in East Providence on Dec. 2.

According to East Providence Police Lt. Raymond Blinn, the two suspects robbed Town Wine and Spirits around 9 p.m. on Dec. 2.

As the suspects were attempting to rob the store clerk, a customer intervened and was stabbed by one of the suspects.

The victim, a 68-year-old man, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects, who were both wearing masks and armed with a knife, then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Blinn said the two men also robbed Colonial Liquors on Summit Street in Pawtucket earlier that night. When officers arrived, the clerk told them the store had been robbed at knifepoint by two suspects.

In surveillance video obtained by Eyewitness News, the two suspects can be seen storming into the store, and one rushes behind the counter. That suspect holds a knife towards the clerk and then backs off.

About 20 seconds later, surveillance footage shows one of the suspects taking a bottle off the shelf and then the two suspects emptying the register.

The suspects then took off on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured.

On Dec. 4, the men are seen again on security footage robbing a Season Corner Market gas station in Raynham on Route 44.

The footage shows the two men, armed with knives, take the entire cash register drawer with them as they fled the scene. No one was injured.

Blinn said the Big Top Flea Market on Manton Avenue in Providence offered up a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspects.

All four police departments are encouraging anyone with information to contact police since the suspects are deemed dangerous as they have already shown violent behavior with the stabbing in East Providence.

East Providence Police Department: (401) 431-1111

(401) 431-1111 Pawtucket Police Department: (401) 727-9100

(401) 727-9100 Taunton Police Department: (508) 824-7522

(508) 824-7522 Raynham Police Department: (508) 824-2716