Police arrest Pawtucket man after seizing bag of cocaine, crack

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have arrested and charged a Pawtucket man with selling drugs throughout the city.

After conducting surveillance on him, detectives took 28-year-old John Oliver into custody on Dec. 5.

Police said detectives observed Oliver exit a home on Coyle Avenue with his 7-year-old child. While following Oliver, they saw him remove a plastic bag from the trunk of his vehicle.

Oliver then hid the bag in a pile of leaves at the intersection of Park and Gooding Streets. Police said he then returned to his car with his child and left the area.

When police retrieved the bag, they found it contained 13 grams of powdered cocaine and 2 grams of crack cocaine with a street value of around $700.

Two hours later, police saw Oliver return to the location where he hid the bag and begin to frantically search through the pile of leaves. Police said he returned to the scene in a different vehicle and left his child waiting inside.

Police then arrested Oliver and returned the child to the care of the mother. The Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) was notified of the incident.

According to police, detectives obtained a court-ordered search warrant for the Coyle Avenue apartment and the car Oliver was driving when he hid the narcotics.

During the search, police seized various packaging and distribution materials, as well as cookware used to make crack cocaine.

Oliver was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, driving while in possession of a controlled substance, driving on a suspended license and maintaining a common nuisance.