Police: Family tied up during Pawtucket home invasion

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Pawucket family was the target of a home invasion late Tuesday night.

A 12-year-old boy, his mother and his grandmother were tied up with duct tape by a trio of suspects, according to Detective Sgt. Timothy Graham.

Graham said the suspects forced their way into the family’s Joan Drive home after posing as pizza delivery drivers. They made off with some electronics.

One of the women managed to free herself and ran to a neighbor’s house for help, Graham said.

Anyone with information about the home invasion is asked to call the Pawtucket Police Department at (401) 727-9100.

