Rumford man hit by car on Seekonk on-ramp

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — A Rumford man was taken to Rhode Island Hospital early Thursday morning after he was hit by a car in Seekonk.

According to Massachusetts State Police, the 30-year-old man was walking on the on-ramp to I-195 West off Fall River Avenue around 1:25 a.m. when he was struck.

Police said the man was hit by a 51-year-old Cumberland woman driving a Chevrolet Cavalier. She was not arrested and is not facing any charges at this time.

The man was wearing dark clothing, according to police. His injuries are believed to be minor.

The crash is under investigation.