Suspect and victim in nursing home rape case offer sharply different details

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The suspect and at least one of the victims in a nursing home rape case gave police starkly different accounts of what led to the charges, according to court documents reviewed by Target 12.

Jacob King, 57, who is currently on home confinement in Fall River with a court-ordered, electronic GPS bracelet, is charged with three counts of rape that police allege involved two residents at Savoy Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on County Street in New Bedford.

One alleged victim said King “told her to call him master.”

Court records state the offenses happened in September and November, and that King was arrested Nov. 15 by New Bedford police.

King, reached at his room in a Fall River boarding house, said he could not comment.

“No,” he said. “I was told not to.”

King’s attorney Donald Crotty had no comment after being contacted by Target 12 on Wednesday.

New Bedford Police Public Information Officer Lt. Ricard Rezendes said, “Our general practice is to not issue a statement or release on these types of incidents.”

King said the other relationship “lasted approximately 6 weeks.” He did offer details to police, according to court documents, telling one detective that one of the relationships started before the nursing home resident moved into the facility.

King also told police he did not force himself on either woman.

But according to the document, one of the alleged victims, who is younger than King, said he told her to go to the bathroom where he “grabbed her by the hair” and allegedly forced her to perform oral sex on him until she “finally was able to break free.”

That alleged victim told investigators King “told her to call him master.”

The owner of the nursing home, Didie Wotsup, would not comment about the investigation or King’s current job status.

The Massachusetts Health and Human Services website indicates his LPN license is suspended.

“There is nothing more important to us than the safety and health of our residents,” Wotsop said.

“During the three years Mr. King worked for us, his record was clean except for unrelated, minor grievances filed immediately before the assaults are alleged to have occurred,” Watsop added.

A check of Massachusetts records showed that King does not have a criminal record.

A hearing on the rape case is scheduled for Dec. 20.

According to the Rhode Island Department of Health, King was a licensed LPN in the state until his license expired in 2004.

