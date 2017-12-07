Warwick man joins ‘Good Night Lights’ event with portable Christmas decorations

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A family in Warwick who assembles a Christmas light display each year is taking some of their decorations on the road to participate in “Good Night Lights.”

The event is a local tradition put on by Hasbro Children’s Hospital that residents, police officers and local businesses participate in each year. It involves shining a light during every Wednesday in September towards the hospital, and children in the hospital shine lights back in return.

Frank and Kim Picozzi put their light-up Christmas tree in the back of a pickup truck and shined it towards the hospital for the patients to see.

“I wanted to bring the kids a little Christmas while they’re in the hospital, so I made a half-scale of my pixel tree and designed it so my grandson Tyler Picozzi-Yates and I could load it in my truck and drive it to Providence one night a week and set it up in the back of my truck quickly and then play a couple minutes of effects on it,” Frank Picozzi said in a Facebook post.

Picozzi posted to Facebook that being a part of the event was an amazing experience for his family.

“A couple of months ago, when a news story reminded me about the program, I decided then and there that I wanted to bring a little Christmas season cheer to these poor sick kids,” Picozzi said in his post. “I engineered and built the tree and spent some nights scouting the riverfront for the optimum location to do it. I planned everything to the best of my ability and last night I had my fingers crossed that I wouldn’t let the kids down.”



Picozzi also runs a Christmas light display annually at his home on Grist Mill Road in Warwick and invites the public to come see his computerized light displays and decorations. He also collects donations in “Santa’s Mailbox” for The Tomorrow Fund. Picozzi says on his website that he has been decorating his house for 30 years for the public to come and see.