Yankee Magazine’s Editors’ Choice Food Awards 2017

New England’s best locally made food products are celebrated in the fifth annual Yankee Editors’ Choice Food Awards 2017.

The 10 honorees were chosen by Yankee senior food editor Amy Traverso in the categories of cheeses, meats, preserves/sauces,

sweets, and drinks, and also represent all six New England states.

This morning they brought in some of their top picks.

The 2017 honorees are:

CONNECTICUT

-Arethusa Farm, Litchfield, CT

“Europa”

MAINE

-Kennebec Cheesery, Sidney, ME

Chèvre Rolled in Herbs de Provence

-Stonewall Kitchen, York, ME

Cranberry-Horseradish Sauce

MASSACHUSETTS

-Bonnie’s Jams, Cambridge, MA

Peach-Ginger Jam

NEW HAMPSHIRE

-Vicuña Chocolate, Peterborough, NH

Bolivia Bar

-Mayfair Farm, Harrisville, NH

Gluten-free Almond Cake

-North Country Smokehouse, Claremont, NH

Applewood-Smoked Bacon

RHODE ISLAND

-Sama Confections, Johnston, RI

Crème Brûlée

VERMONT

-Sweet Rowen Farmstead, West Glover, VT

Mountain Ash

-Putney Mountain Winery, Putney, VT

Putney Bubbly Sparkling Cider

